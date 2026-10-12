As protests continue in their home country, Indians in Montreal gather in solidarity
A dozen people rallied in downtown Montreal on Monday to express solidarity with protesters in India.
They are denouncing the recent crackdown on the movement against contentious revisions of India’s voter lists.
Speakers at the rally said they want to raise awareness to the political unrest in India.
India’s Election Commission has removed more than 130 million names from voter lists in the last few months.
Opposition parties and protest groups say the changes disproportionately erased voters who oppose the party in power.
The Indian government has denied these claims.
--With files from The Associated Press
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2026.
By Marieke Glorieux-Stryckman | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.