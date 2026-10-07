Southern Resident killer whale seen with another dead calf off Vancouver Island

Southern Resident orca calf dead off B.C. coast
Southern Resident orca calf dead off B.C. coast
In this photo taken July 31, 2015, an orca whale breaches in view of Mount Baker, some 60 miles distant, in the Salish Sea in the San Juan Islands, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
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Researchers in Washington state say a Southern Resident killer whale that suffered multiple reproductive losses in the past has been seen again with a dead calf off British Columbia.

The Center for Whale Research in Friday Harbor, Wash., says in a social media post that the mother orca known as J31 was spotted Saturday in the Strait of Juan de Fuca near Sombrio Point on Vancouver Island, some 96 kilometres west of Victoria.

The centre says it is unclear if the calf was male or female, and whether the animal was carried to full-term before birth or was stillborn.

J31 had suffered previous losses including failed pregnancies and was also seen in 2016 carrying a dead calf.

Researchers say the discovery of another dead calf is significant given the "continuing challenge of successful reproduction" within the endangered Southern Resident killer whale population.

The whales are classified as critically endangered, with a population of about 73 in 2024, and researchers say the local population's ability to recover has depended significantly on the availability of chinook salmon.

"Although the cause of this calf's death is not known, it occurs against a backdrop of long-standing reproductive difficulties within the population," the centre's statement says. 

"For a population as small as the southern residents, the successful birth and survival of every calf matters."

J31 was born in 1995 and has one surviving offspring, a female known as J56, born in 2019.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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