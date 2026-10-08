Supreme Court of Canada declines to hear appeal of man sanctioned over ties to Moscow

Top court declines to hear sanctions appeal
Top court declines to hear sanctions appeal
Signage points to the temporary Supreme Court of Canada, located in the West Memorial Building in Ottawa, on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Writer

The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear the appeal of a man sanctioned by Ottawa over his ties to Moscow.

The decision is the latest legal setback for Igor Viktorovich Makarov, who made billions of dollars through his business activities in Russia.

Ottawa has sanctioned hundreds of individuals and organizations over Moscow's attack on Ukraine, prohibiting financial dealings linked to Canada.

Canada said Makarov benefited from close associations with top government officials in Russia while brokering energy deals, helping to generate revenues the Kremlin has used to lay the groundwork for its foreign aggression.

Makarov asked Canada's foreign affairs minister to remove him from the sanctions list, but the minister refused.

The Federal Court dismissed Makarov's appeal and the Federal Court of Appeal upheld the decision, prompting him to seek a hearing in the Supreme Court.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2026.

By Jim Bronskill | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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