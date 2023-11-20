Sponsored Content

Toronto's Armani Gift House Is The Not-To-Miss Holiday Pop-Up This Year

This luxurious spot is a must-visit on your holiday shopping trip.

Editor, Studio

Stepping into a Holt Renfrew is already a treat for the senses, but this holiday season there's something even more exciting on offer.

Inspired by the elegance and opulence of the finest hotels, the Armani Gift House is an exclusive pop-up inside Holt Renfrew Yorkdale where you can experience the designer's latest makeup, skincare and fragrances in a whole new way.

Among the abundant displays of gorgeous Armani goods, you can enjoy a touch-up by a beauty expert, discover limited-edition products and have fun in the Armani Gift House photo booth — it's a glamorous elevator!

Paige McPhee smiles and spins in the Armani Gift House pop-up. Right: The hand of an Armani expert applies blush to Paige McPhee's check with a makeup brush. Paige McPhee takes in the Armani Gift House. Right: Paige McPhee sits for a complimentary touch up from an Armani beauty expert. Narcity Media

They're also offering free and private 40-minute facial treatments with the Giorgio Armani Crema Nera skin revival skincare line.

When you've found your presents (for a loved one or yourself, no one's judging), your purchases will be beautifully wrapped and you'll get to spin the wheel to unlock your very own gift with purchase.

A hand inserts a golden key into a red locker with the number 2 on it. Right: Paige McPhee smiles while showing the camera a small red pouch.Unlocking the Armani gift with purchase. Right: Paige McPhee with her gift. Narcity Media

From start to finish, the Armani Gift House delivers the highest level of holiday joy, especially if you're a fan of the finer things in life.

Armani Gift House at Holt Renfrew Yorkdale

When: Until January 4, 2024

Address: Holt Renfrew Yorkdale - 3401 Dufferin St., North York, ON

Why You Need To Go: Enjoy exclusive limited-edition products, gifts with purchase, and holiday experiences at this luxury pop-up inside Holt Renfrew Yorkdale.

Accessibility: Wheelchair and service animal accessible.

To learn more about Armani beauty, visit their website or follow them on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

Louie Murray
Editor, Studio
Louie Murray is an Editor for the Studio department focused on sponsored content and is based in Montreal, Canada.