That free financial pop-up with DJs, snacks, merch and more is back in Toronto
If you missed the last one, now's your chance to get on board! 🎉
If one of the things that's holding you back from leaping into investing is the monotone vibe of it all, there's a free event taking over Toronto's Centre for Social Innovation that could change it all for you.
On the weekend of October 24-25, 2026, the popular space is hosting the Fidelity Investments Canada ETF Pop-Up: Dare to Dream to help you take the next steps into your financial future, whether you're a newbie or a seasoned pro.
And when you read the next part, you'll be like: "Wait, this is about investing?"
Fidelity ETF Pop-Up: Dare To Dream Courtesy of Fidelity Investments Canada
Fidelity Investments Canada is on a mission to prove that ETFs don't have to be boring. When you swing by the pop-up, you'll get to enjoy some yummy eats from some of your favourite local spots and handcrafted beverages.
There's a live DJ spinning tracks all day, a photo booth to snap your new profile pic, cool merch you'll actually wear, and an all-ages ball pit to put a smile on your face.
Interactive games put your strategy and know-how to the test, and when you need a break, there's the ETF and Chill Lounge: a low-key space where you can sit, charge your phone and grab some water.
Fidelity ETF Pop-Up: Dare To Dream Courtesy of Fidelity Investments Canada
And throughout it all, you'll be able to chat with Fidelity's ETF experts who can answer all your questions. The biggest takeaway from the event (yes, even after the snacks and merch) is that Fidelity has an ETF for everyone.
Fidelity wants to be your ETF BFF — a trusted pal you can turn to. Like a true BFF, they're there to hype you up, build your confidence and help you live your best life.
Fidelity ETF Pop-Up: Dare To Dream
Price: Free
When: 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday, October 24; 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday, October 25, 2026
Address: Centre for Social Innovation (The Spadina Lounge) - 192 Spadina Ave., Toronto, ON
Fidelity ETF pop-up: Dare to Dream website
This content is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, legal, tax or accounting advice.