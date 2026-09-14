Prime Minister Carney to kick off first investment summit in Toronto

Carney to kick off first investment summit
Carney to kick off first investment summit
Prime Minister Mark Carney participates in a scrum as he arrives at the Office of the Prime Minister and Privy Council in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Writer

Prime Minister Mark Carney is welcoming the world's investors to Toronto on Monday for a high-stakes summit aimed at attracting new investment to Canada.

Hundreds of executives and global asset managers are arriving for Canada's first-ever investment summit in Toronto to get a look at major projects in various stages of development.

Carney, members of his cabinet and premiers from across the country will be pitching investors on opportunities in multiple sectors, including energy, infrastructure and critical minerals, over the next two days.

The event kicks off Monday evening at the Art Gallery of Ontario with a gala dinner that is closed to the public and the media.

Speaking to Canadian business leaders and politicians at a reception Sunday evening, Carney teased that a number of deals have already been signed.

"We have what the world wants: the energy, the resources, the talent, the technology and the capital," Carney said.

"And our greatest strength is something that cannot be found on any balance sheet: trust," he said, in an apparent jab at U.S. President Donald Trump.

On Tuesday, investors will huddle with the prime minister and other officials at the downtown Four Seasons Hotel for presentations about Canada's investment landscape.

The summit is a key part of the prime minister's plan for stimulating $1 trillion in investment in Canada over the next five years. 

Carney said on Sunday while those in the room may not always agree, nor do they need to, they all align on where Canada is going.

"There is a new consensus from Iqaluit to Victoria to Quebec City and St. John's. Canada is taking control of our future," he said. "We will build more, we will trade more with each other and the world, and we will create more sustainable prosperity here at home."

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said invitees come from Kuwait, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Singapore, Qatar, Norway, Japan and Australia.

"This is about building relationships, opening doors and making the case that Ontario is one of the most investable places anywhere in the world," Ford said in a statement.

He said 15 major projects in Ontario are up for offer, including energy production and transmission, critical minerals and mining, AI and advanced manufacturing.

"We are building an economy that can compete with anyone, anywhere. That’s going to be my message throughout the Canada Investment Summit," Ford said.

"Ontario has what the world needs and we’re going to make sure the world knows it."

While Ford and Carney pitched the summit as an opportunity for investments in Canada, civil society groups say they're keeping company with business leaders that are exacerbating global crises.

Demonstrators, including labour unions, Indigenous leaders and climate and housing advocates, will mobilize Monday carrying a banner reading "The Many vs. The Money," and plan "direct intervention" with attendees.

Organizers say they reject Carney's plan to put Canada's economic future in the hands of CEOs, and that they worry about the future of public services, pipelines and arms manufacturing.

A source with knowledge of the planned events but who is not authorized to speak publicly about them confirmed to The Canadian Press that former Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper will deliver closing remarks at the summit.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2026.

By Craig Lord | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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