Carney's investment summit draws protests by Indigenous leaders, eco groups
Prime Minister Mark Carney's high-stakes pitch for foreign investment is also attracting protests by Indigenous leaders and civil society groups opposed to his agenda.
Hundreds of executives and global asset managers descended on Toronto today for Canada's first-ever national investment summit, and Carney has set a lofty goal of attracting $1 trillion in new investment over the next five years.
Demonstrators, including labour unions, Indigenous leaders and climate and housing advocates, are mobilizing against the event and plan to protest outside the summit's opening gala later today.
Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chief Na’Moks says Carney is blackmailing the public into thinking Canada needs to build more major projects to protect itself from predatory U.S. trade policy.
He says no projects will go forward without support from Canadians and Indigenous communities.
Kai Nagata, a spokesperson for the environmental group Dogwood B.C., says every piece of the country Carney sells off to American billionaires takes it closer to annexation by the U.S.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2026.
By Alessia Passafiume | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.