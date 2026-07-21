Indigenous leaders meet premiers on sidelines of national meeting in P.E.I.

Indigenous leaders meet with premiers
Indigenous leaders meet with premiers
AFN National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak speaks to reporters following a meeting of Indigenous leaders with Canada's premiers at the Council of the Federation meeting in Charlottetown on Tuesday, July 21, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
Writer

Indigenous leaders meeting premiers on the sidelines of a national conference this week say their voices must be heard nationwide as provincial and federal governments pursue major projects and a new trade deal with the U.S.

Provincial and territorial leaders are assembled in Charlottetown this week for the annual Council of the Federation meeting.

Indigenous leaders typically meet with the premiers ahead of their official meetings, something Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak has compared to being relegated to the "kiddie table."

First Nations chiefs secured their own meeting with premiers and Prime Minister Mark Carney this October after years of demanding one.

Victoria Pruden, president of the Métis National Council, says Métis ought to have their own meeting with Carney and relevant premiers to discuss the major projects agenda and the impact of U.S. tariffs on Métis businesses.

Woodhouse Nepinak says First Nations are not opposed to development, but their rights must be respected in the process.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2026.

By Alessia Passafiume | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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