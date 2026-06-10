Carney to chair virtual meeting with the premiers as CUSMA talks loom on horizon

Carney to chair virtual premiers' meeting
Carney to chair virtual premiers' meeting
Prime Minister Mark Carney rises during Question Period on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday, June 9, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Writer

Prime Minister Mark Carney will chair a virtual meeting with the premiers today, as his government prepares to table online harms legislation that is expected to include a social media ban for youths.

Manitoba and Quebec are both working toward provincial laws banning social media for children and teens under a certain age, while other provinces have shown support or interest in the idea.

This will be the first meeting of all premiers since Alberta's Danielle Smith announced a fall referendum to consider a future referendum on separation.

Tensions still persist between the Alberta and B.C. governments over a proposed oil pipeline to the west coast, which Carney has agreed to work toward with the Smith government.

The meeting comes just weeks before the mandatory review of the Canada, United States, Mexico Agreement on free trade begins on July 1.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford was in Washington this week to advocate for continued free trade between Canada and the U.S.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2026.

By The Canadian Press Staff | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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