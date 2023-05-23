Overnight Rich Girl Gets Cancelled In Episode 3 Of 'The Drop,' Now Streaming On Narcity (VIDEO)
Polly gets cancelled harder than Toronto's notorious "Chair girl."
In Episode 3 of The Drop, the big luxury item line-waiting besties Polly and Zara are chasing is literally Bottled Air, Trademark. Zara goes all in, thinking it will "cure" her diabetes.
Polly has a short-lived uptick in social media clout and followers when a clip of her speaking to other line waiters goes viral, but then gets cancelled harder than Toronto's notorious "Chair girl."
The latest episode of The Drop is now live on Narcity's YouTube channel!
Catch up on the first 3 episodes of the series below on YouTube.
Episode 3 Credits
Created by Dani Pagliarello & Aisha Evelyna
Directed by Aisha Evelyna
Written by Dani Pagliarello & Aisha Evelyna
Produced by Elizabeth Yake
A True West Films Production
Executive Producers: Elizabeth Yake & Liz Whitmere
Producers: Dani Pagliarello & Aisha Evelyna
Starring:
Zara — Dani Pagliarello (@danipagpag)
Polly — Aisha Evelyna (@aishaevelyna)
Also starring:
Daksha — Aurora Browne
Bay Street Douchebag — Andrew Robinson
Ramone — Danté Prince
Ritchie — Mishka Thébaud
Guest starring:
Bottled Air Rep — Mark Little
Lara — Nicole Power
The Professor — Kris Siddiqi
Cliff — Pat Ronan
Director of Photography: Graham Beasley
Editor: Alex Stephenson
Wardrobe Head: Aliecia Brissett
Composer: Dexter Nash
Production Design: Lori Si
Unit Production Manager: Renee Poujade
First Assistant Director: Jonah Allingham
Second Assistant Director: Michael Ardizzi
Third Assistant Directors: Adrian Dennis-Orofino & Nicole Russell
Production Coordinator: Chantal Leong
Script Supervisor: Daryna Rymareva
Camera Operator: Tristan Ng
First Assistant Camera: Marco Cheng
Second Assistant Camera: Anna Marie Li
DMT: Alicia Gear
Gaffer: Stephen Kuchar
Grip: Juan Angel
Swing: Nikolai Kaigorodtcev
Head Makeup Artist: Sarah Marshall
Key Makeup: Kat Matthews
Key Hairstylist: Latiesha Grant
Set Costumer: Nadia Sorel
Property Head: Mikaila Evans
Set Decorator: Sarah Douglas
Location PA: C.J Hoffman
Production Assistant: Spencer Moseley
Production Sound Mixer: Kalvin Mallari
Boom Operator: Eriq Phillip
Casting: Hannah Antaki
Extras Casting: BCast Agency Group
Dog Wrangler: Kate Greco with Georgia the greyhound
Background performers:
Fabio Albani
Jasmattie Mukutnauth
Isabela Bernardo
Olivia Gudaniec
Ugo Agulefo
WenJing Jiang
Development Phase Story Editors: Lisa Codrington, Nour Hadidi & Nick Nemeroff
Final Colourist: Stef Delmedico
VFX: Chris Fast
Titles Designer: Christine Gogev
Online Editor: Alex Stephenson
Music Supervisor: DJ Agile
Stills Photographer: Dan Tardif
Legal: Kim C. Roberts
Production Accountant: Oksana Gorbach
Insurance: Front Row
Marketing & Publicity: BAE Communications
Closed Caption/DV: Onextra
Re-Recording Mixer: Brianna Todd
Dialogue Editors: Brianna Todd & Julian Ardila Ramirez
SFX & Foley Artist: Josh Fagen
Music Editor: Josh Fagen
ADR Recordist: Brianna Todd & Julian Ardila Ramirez
Sound Studio Director: Steve Gurman
Sound Studio Coordinator: Camille Goulet
Post Production Sound: RedLab
Covid Safety Officer: Alexander Beaton
Caterer: Anna Chin
Craft Service: Orland Vilcinski
"HEELS"
Performed by Nirvana Savoury
Produced by Midi Mafia
Written by Nirvana Simm-Smith, (SOCAN), Kevin John Risto (Sony ATV | ASCAP), Waynne Nugent (Sony ATV | ASCAP)
2006 Nirvana Savoury Music.
Special thanks:
Adam Reid
Anthony Q Farell
Ben Murray
Brendan Brady
Brian Nash
Carla & Claudio Pagliarello
Carly McGowan
Courtney Fitzpatrick
Carol Whiteman
Danielle Hebert
Emily Wirta
Evan Landry
Eva Miras
Helena Hayden & Jawara Pedican
Jon Taylor
Lance McMillan
Mark Shapland
Paul Barkin
Rodney V. Smith
Whitney Geller Wilkinson
City of Turrono
Extra special thanks: Jane Kaczmarek
Made possible with the support of Ontario Creates
Produced with the participation of the Independent Production Fund
Copyright 2023 True West Films
Distributed by Narcity Media