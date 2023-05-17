5 Futuristic Buildings Across The World That Show What The Future Could Look Like (VIDEO)
The future is here.
Dubai and Beijing lead the way with their futuristic buildings, leaving Europe and North America behind.
Here are five of the world's most impressive and unique buildings that could show what future places could look like, starting with Beijing's Galaxy Soho.
The Galaxy Soho
Designed by award-winning Iraqi British architect Zaha Hadid, this urban complex has four massive dome-like structures that blend traditional Chinese design with sleek, futuristic architecture.
Inside, there are 18 floors of entertainment, shopping and office space.
Dubai's Museum of the Future
Next up is the Museum of the Future in Dubai — which some have called the most beautiful building in the world.
Its exterior is adorned with windows shaped into Arabic letters and the interior is complete with a stunning dome of white calligraphy.
The museum showcases near-future technologies and space exploration efforts to solve humanity's biggest threats.
Beijing's Daxing International Airport
Beijing's Daxing International Airport is like a spaceship, with six arms that weave from the highest glass ceilings to the base of the structure, meeting at an absolute center point.
There are no columns anywhere, making it feel like something out of a sci-fi movie.
The airport was a collaborative project between some of the world's most talented engineers, and it cost over $17 billion.
The Dubai Frame
The Dubai Frame stands 500 feet tall and 300 feet wide. Visitors can see iconic landmarks of Dubai on one side, while from the other side, they can see older parts of the desert city.
Inside, The Frame has a museum that showcases the history of Dubai, and at the very top, there is a sky deck that offers stunning views of the city.
BEEAH Group Headquarters in Sharjah
Finally, the BEEAH Group Headquarters in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, is one of the most futuristic buildings in the world.
Its design was borrowed from the surrounding sand dunes, and it is powered by a solar array linked to Tesla battery packs.
This building has artificially intelligent systems built into it and was made to be environmentally sustainable.
These buildings are a glimpse into what the future might look like, and they are already here today.
