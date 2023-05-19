Step Inside The Most Advanced Doomsday Bunkers In The World (VIDEO)
Some have amenities that include theatres and swimming pools.
Whether it's prepping for a nuclear war or a zombie apocalypse, there are underground bunkers that you could buy for some serious cash if you want to save yourself in the case of societal collapse.
Underground bunkers are shelters often meant to provide safety and security in case of catastrophic events like pandemic outbreaks, nuclear warfare, or civil unrest. But some bunkers really take safety and security to the next level.
Here are five of the most advanced doomsday bunkers in the world:
The Oppidum
Oppidum bunkers are large private apocalypse shelters that are sold for millions of dollars across the world.
Prices and sizes vary based on the bunker models, but some structures have 16-foot ceilings, hand-crafted chandeliers, and inner gardens that are surrounded by thick concrete walls.
The Survival Condo
The Survival Condo is an underground skyscraper built and protected by concrete walls up to nine feet thick!
Each floor has flat-screen televisions simulating windows and its units were built to sustain 70 people for about five years.
Housed inside an old missile silo, it's one of only 72 built by the Army Corps across the United States and was designed to survive a direct nuclear strike.
The Las Vegas Doomsday Bunker
This 15,000-square-foot apocalyptic bunker located in Las Vegas is currently on sale for less than $6 million.
Built by a man named Jerry Henderson in 1978, the main house has two bedrooms, three bathrooms, a dance floor, a pool, a four-hole putting green, two hot tubs, a sauna, and a bar.
The interior space is decked out with artificial trees, fake rocks, and hand-painted scenery to combat the psychological effects of being locked below ground.
1200 Missile Silo Lane
Located in Nebraska, the 1200 Missile Silo Lane is the most affordable of the bunkers on this list at $550,000.
It has a one-bed, one-bath loft 174 feet below the surface and was built in 1962. The silo also has a second unfinished level for the buyer to do with as they wish.
Vivos Europa One
Vivo's Europa One has 34 private living spaces, with two-story living areas available for families to use at 2,500 square feet.
Each space can be customized to add amenities like theatres, pools, kitchens, and bars.
