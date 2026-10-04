B.C. politicians talk groceries, seniors amid election campaign

B.C. politicians talk groceries, seniors
B.C. politicians talk groceries, seniors
B.C. NDP Leader David Eby steps off his bus for a provincial election campaign stop as artwork of Ozzy Osbourne is seen outside a music shop, in Grand Forks, B.C., on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Writer

British Columbia NDP Leader David Eby says his election promise to cap unfair increases on grocery staples is aimed at multiple major grocers in the province and was not deliberately targeting one company.

Eby says the distribution of food in the province is highly centralized, which means British Columbians have seen an increase in the cost of groceries beyond the rate of inflation.

He says the decision to make the promise outside a Save-on-Foods grocery store was not meant to specifically single out billionaire owner Jim Pattison.

The three major political parties spent Saturday campaigning ahead of the Oct. 24 election, with the Conservatives highlighting a broken grocery-related promise from the NDP last election and the Greens laying out their plans for seniors.

B.C. Conservative candidate Peter Milobar says in a statement that Eby broke his word by cancelling a $1,000 grocery rebate he promised last election, and now he wants a fresh mandate.

In a separate statement Saturday, the BC Greens released part of their platform, which includes a promise to provide greater monthly rental assistance for low-income seniors and to apply vacancy control to assisted living facilities to protect against rent increases. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2026

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, October 2 are out and there's a $70 million jackpot

So many Maxmillions and MaxPlus winners!

Ontario is home to a mini Switzerland with cobblestone streets and stunning fall colours

It's a road trip from Toronto.

Canada's best fall town is in Ontario and it's like strolling through a little European village

Pumpkin-filled streets, old-world shops, and quaint cafes await.

This little village in Ontario is a fall gem with dreamy lake views and cozy shops

It's a magical spot to soak up the season. 🍂

Three dead, four injured after crash involving trucks on rural Saskatchewan road

One woman and two girls dead in Sask crash

I'm a bargain hunter — These are the Winners sections where I always find the best deals

After years of digging through the racks, these are the sections I always check first!👇

TTC is hiring drivers and you can make up to $43 an hour without a degree

Customer service experience is required.

Canada's top schools fell in this best universities ranking but others aren't close to U of T

Canadian schools didn't make the top 20.