B.C. politicians talk groceries, seniors amid election campaign
British Columbia NDP Leader David Eby says his election promise to cap unfair increases on grocery staples is aimed at multiple major grocers in the province and was not deliberately targeting one company.
Eby says the distribution of food in the province is highly centralized, which means British Columbians have seen an increase in the cost of groceries beyond the rate of inflation.
He says the decision to make the promise outside a Save-on-Foods grocery store was not meant to specifically single out billionaire owner Jim Pattison.
The three major political parties spent Saturday campaigning ahead of the Oct. 24 election, with the Conservatives highlighting a broken grocery-related promise from the NDP last election and the Greens laying out their plans for seniors.
B.C. Conservative candidate Peter Milobar says in a statement that Eby broke his word by cancelling a $1,000 grocery rebate he promised last election, and now he wants a fresh mandate.
In a separate statement Saturday, the BC Greens released part of their platform, which includes a promise to provide greater monthly rental assistance for low-income seniors and to apply vacancy control to assisted living facilities to protect against rent increases.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2026
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