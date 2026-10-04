B.C. New Democrats one short of full slate, only Conservatives field 93 candidates

B.C. New Democrats fall one short of full slate
B.C. New Democrats fall one short of full slate
This composite image shows, left to right, B.C. NDP Leader David Eby in Vancouver, on April 13, 2026; B.C. Conservative interim Leader Lorne Doerkson, in Vancouver, on Sept. 22, 2026; B.C. Green Party Leader Emily Lowan in Victoria, on Sept. 23, 2026; and OneBC interim Leader Dallas Brodie in Vancouver, on Oct. 15, 2024.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck, Rich Lam, Kevin Light
Writer

The office overseeing elections in British Columbia says the provincial NDP under Leader David Eby is not running candidates in all 93 ridings. 

Elections BC says in a statement that the B.C. New Democratic Party has 92 candidates after failing to nominate a representative in the riding of Peace River North.

The statement shows that only the B.C. Conservatives are fielding a complete roster of candidates in the snap election scheduled for Oct. 24.

Elections BC says the Greens are running 73 candidates, while CentreBC has 35 candidates, two more than OneBC.

Both CentreBC and OneBC splintered from the provincial Conservatives, who say in a statement that their full slate of candidates reflects the enthusiasm for the party.

B.C. New Democrats, meanwhile, say in a statement that their roster of representatives is more diverse.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2026.

By Wolfgang Depner | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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