Calgary Stampeders kicker Rene Paredes to retire after 2026 CFL season

Calgary kicker Paredes to retire after season
Calgary kicker Paredes to retire after season
Calgary Stampeders' Rene Paredes (30) kicks the tying field goal as Mark Vassett (70) holds during the second half of the CFL western semifinal football game against the B.C. Lions, in Vancouver, on Saturday, November 1, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Writer

The Calgary Stampeders announced Tuesday that kicker Rene Paredes, a two-time Grey Cup champion and five-time CFL all-star, will retire at the end of the 2026 season.

Paredes, who signed with Calgary as a free agent in 2011, has spent his entire 15-year career with the club to become the longest-serving active player on the roster.

He ranks second in franchise history in seasons played, games played (currently 253), points (2,535), field goals (649) and converts (547).

Paredes has connected on 87.7 per cent of his career field-goal attempts and 94.6 per cent of his converts while adding 59 singles.

The 41-year-old from Caracas, Venezuela, was named the league's outstanding special teams player in 2013 and helped Calgary win Grey Cups in 2014 and 2018.

His final regular-season game will be Oct. 17 at McMahon Stadium against the B.C. Lions.

"This wasn't easy, but I’ve made the decision that this season will be my last," Paredes said in a statement from the team. "Playing for the city of Calgary has been such an honour, and I cannot wait to finish the year strong. 

"Looking back on my journey, there is so much to be grateful for. I look forward to properly thanking those who have made an impact on my career."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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