Montreal police chief to meet city officials behind closed doors over racism concerns

Closed-door meeting for Montreal police chief
Closed-door meeting for Montreal police chief
Police watch over anti-police brutality protesters outside Montreal police station 39 in Montreal North during a protest on Monday June 15, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe
Writer

Montreal's police chief will meet with city officials behind closed doors over racism allegations involving officers in the city's Montréal-Nord borough.

A spokesperson for the City of Montreal says members of the city council committee responsible for public safety will meet privately with Montreal Police Chief Fady Dagher.

Elected municipal officials had originally been scheduled to review the Montreal police department's annual report at a public meeting. 

Last week, the police force removed 16 officers from patrol duties, including two who were suspended and are under criminal investigation, over allegations of racist and discriminatory behaviour.

On Saturday, Quebec Domestic Security Minister Ian Lafrenière appointed lawyer Anne-Marie Boisvert as an independent observer to oversee the criminal and disciplinary investigations into the allegations.

The allegations have prompted calls for a public inquiry from community groups, while Black police employees have raised concerns about possible reprisals against whistleblowers who report racism or misconduct.

Montreal Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada has called for a public inquiry, while Quebec Premier Christine Fréchette has said she is open to one but wants the investigation completed first.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, June 19 are out and there's a $25 million jackpot

Maxplus prizes have been won!

This Ontario destination has 20 km of silky sand shores and dreamy warm-water beaches

It's a summer oasis.

This stunning park with velvet sand dunes and 3 beaches is a road trip from Ottawa

It's like a little slice of paradise. 🌴

This white sand beach town is Ontario's 'Florida North' and has 20 acres of velvet shores

It's a dreamy spot for a summer escape.

This $17 bus trip from Ottawa takes you to a dreamy town that's like a little slice of Scotland

No car needed!

10 cute small towns less than 1.5 hrs from Toronto with beautiful streets and summer charm

You don't have to go far for a small-town escape.

I visited this magical island with rolling dunes that ranked among Canada's 'most stunning'

I compared chocolate chip cookies from Costco, Walmart and No Frills — one won by a landslide

Only one cookie is worth your money 🍪