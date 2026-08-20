I ranked beaches near Toronto from best to worst — so you know where to go
And where to avoid...
When summer hits in Ontario, suddenly everyone becomes a beach expert. Everyone swears they know the best stretch of sand within driving distance of Toronto, and every conversation somehow ends with someone insisting that their beach has the clearest water, the softest sand or the least chaotic parking situation.
So naturally, I had to rank them.
Some are worth making an entire day trip out of, while others are better for volleyball, picnics, or simply watching the sunset. And yes, one beach landed lower than I expected because I've spent my entire life convinced I shouldn't swim there.
Here's how I'd rank Ontario's best beaches near Toronto.
#8. Sugar Beach
I know this technically isn't a beach beach, but it still had to make the list because so many people recommend it as a summer destination.
The problem? You can't actually swim there. Instead, Sugar Beach is more of an urban waterfront park where you're meant to lounge under its iconic pink umbrellas, read a book, or take in the skyline. It's undeniably pretty and one of Toronto's most Instagrammable spots, but when I'm craving a beach day, I want to actually get in the water. For me, that automatically puts Sugar Beach at the bottom of the ranking.
#7. Woodbine Beach
I know this is a city favourite, but I can get on board. I'm still convinced you're not supposed to swim here. Not because it's illegal, but because I've always heard people say you can't swim in that water. When I see people swimming in it now, I just assume it's because they don't care about their health.
Turns out, I'm only partly wrong.
Like many Lake Ontario beaches, swimming is discouraged for 24 to 48 hours after heavy rainfall because bacteria levels can spike, but on days when testing shows the water is safe, people are absolutely allowed to swim.
However, will I personally be getting in the water?
Probably not.
Woodbine is still one of Toronto's most iconic beaches. It's huge, there's plenty of room for volleyball, paddleboarding and kayaking, and the Donald D. Summerville Olympic Pools are right beside it if you'd rather swim in an actual pool (which is where you'll find me).
That said, it's also the busiest beach in the city, the sand can be rocky, and every now and then you'll catch a whiff from the nearby sewage treatment plant that'll remind you you're still very much in Toronto.
#6. Cherry Beach
Cherry Beach has one of the cleanest reputations for swimming in Toronto, regularly earning Blue Flag certification, and it's one of the city's biggest kiteboarding destinations.
But if you're picturing soft white sand and a classic beach day, this probably isn't it.
The shoreline is rocky, the water gets deep fairly quickly, and it can be incredibly windy. After heavy rain, runoff can also affect water quality, so it's another beach where checking conditions beforehand is a smart move.
Where Cherry Beach really shines is everything happening around the beach.
There's an enormous off-leash dog park, plenty of shade from mature trees, access to the Martin Goodman Trail and enough space for picnics that it almost feels more like a waterfront park than a traditional beach.
#5. Hanlan's Point Beach
Hanlan's Point deserves recognition for something much more important than just a beach.
It's Canada's oldest surviving queer space, with nearly a century of LGBTQ+ history. That alone makes it incredibly special.
It's also one of the couple officially clothing-optional beaches in Canada.
So this is why it lands perfectly in the middle of my ranking; it deserves recognition, and we can recognize that it's important. However, this is a very specific kind of space that deserves respect; therefore, it's not for everyone, and it isn't supposed to be.
If you visit, it's important to understand the space's history and respect the community that has made it what it is.
#4. Crystal Beach
If Lake Ontario isn't doing it for you, Crystal Beach might be.
Located in Fort Erie along Lake Erie, the water feels clearer, warmer and vacation-like.
The beach itself has gorgeous white sand, modern washrooms, change rooms, lockers and an accessible boardwalk leading right to the shoreline.
Even better, once you've had enough sun, you can wander into the surrounding village filled with ice cream shops, patios, cafés and local boutiques.
The only downside?
Getting there without a car isn't exactly easy, which is why I think it's worth making into an overnight trip instead of trying to squeeze it into one day.
#3. Bluffer's Park Beach
Every time I visit Bluffer's Park Beach, I forget I'm still technically in Toronto.
The massive white Scarborough Bluffs towering above the shoreline make it feel like you've been transported to a beach in Vancouver.
The beach itself has Blue Flag-certified swimming, plenty of volleyball space, picnic areas, a marina and lots of shady trees that make spending an entire afternoon there incredibly comfortable.
Food stands even serve everything from hot dogs to poutine and milkshakes. Once you've fueled up, the hiking trails throughout the Scarborough Bluffs are worth checking out if you want to stretch your legs after lounging on the sand.
If someone asked me to recommend one Toronto beach that actually offers an escape, this would be the one.
#2. Wasaga Beach
Wasaga Beach
Lauren DiBenedetto | Narcity
Calling Wasaga Beach the Jersey Shore of Ontario isn't an insult; in fact, it's a compliment.
There's always something happening, from concerts and festivals to food trucks, beach games and families filling the shoreline.
Even with Beach Drive currently undergoing a major redevelopment, there's still 14 kilometres of sandy shoreline to explore, making it the longest freshwater beach in the world (I know, crazy fact for right here in Ontario)
But what I love most about Wasaga is the variety.
If you want the busy, energetic atmosphere, Beach 1 brings the chaos.
If you'd rather slow things down, quieter stretches like Allenwood or New Wasaga offer a completely different experience.
Throw in Norm's ice cream afterward, and that's a perfect Ontario summer day.
Once the redevelopment is finished in the next few years, I think this place is going to jump up to that #1 spot.
#1. Ward's Island Beach
Okay, if I were being biased and basing this entirely on my own idea of fun, there's no chance this would be a #1 spot for me. I get violently seasick, and you absolutely have to take a form of water transportation to get here. Therefore, I am so serious when I say: as soon as Wasaga's revamps are done, it'll jump up to #1. However, until then, this spot is good enough to make me overlook my aversion to boats.
If you asked me to picture Toronto Island beaches, I would've immediately thought of Centre Island or Hanlan's.
Instead, Ward's Island won me over.
After a short ferry ride (not short enough), you're greeted by quiet residential streets, charming cottages and a cottage country energy.
The beach itself has calm swimming conditions, fewer crowds than the other island beaches and one of the best city skyline views in Toronto.
There's something magical about floating in Lake Ontario while the CN Tower peeks through the trees in the distance, and that's exactly what won me over.
It's the best bang for your buck in the sense that it's the closest beach to the city with the highest reward.
At the end of the day, the "best" beach really depends on what kind of summer day you're after.
If you want a quick escape without leaving the city, Ward's Island and Bluffer's Park are hard to beat. If you're willing to drive a little farther, Wasaga and Crystal Beach feel like a true vacation. And even the beaches lower on my list have their own loyal fans. That's the beauty of summer in Ontario — you don't have to travel far to find a stretch of sand that feels like an escape, even if some are a whole lot more worth the trip than others.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.