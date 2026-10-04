This $38 train from Toronto takes you to a beautiful riverside town with cozy European vibes

It's a dreamy spot for a weekend escape.

A person standing on a historic street. Right: A bridge with historic buildings.

A small town in Ontario.

@bs_surabhi | Instagram, @visitstmaryson | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

You don't need a car to enjoy a small-town weekend getaway this autumn season. This VIA Rail train will whisk you away to a cozy riverside village with historic shops and quaint cafes.

The town's old-world streets are even more enchanting when blanketed in fall colours, and you can spend your weekend popping into shops, sipping pumpkin spice lattes, and soaking up some small-town charm without getting in the car.

If you're craving a little European charm without leaving Ontario, St. Marys is a small town worth adding to your travel list.

Located along the Thames River, the picturesque community is filled with historic limestone buildings that have earned it the nickname "Stonetown."

With its European-like architecture, scenic riverside setting and old-world atmosphere, you can imagine you're on a mini autumn vacation as you wander the streets.

St. Marys is located about a 2-hour drive from Toronto, but you don't need a car to get to this charming Ontario town.

VIA Rail runs directly from Toronto to St. Marys, with the journey taking a little over two and a half hours and fares starting at around $38 one way for adults.

The train runs from Toronto in the evenings and returns in the mornings, making St. Marys ideal for a weekend escape or longer. You can head out Friday night and return Sunday morning for a car-free getaway.

The train station is a short walk from the town's core, so you can easily reach local boutiques, browse independent bookshops and thrift stores, and pop into small businesses.

St. Marys offers a range of inns, B&Bs, and local eateries for a weekend escape.

Autumn is the perfect time for a walk outside, and St. Marys boasts several trails where you can enjoy the crisp weather and vibrant foliage. You can enjoy waterfalls and bridge views along the St. Marys Loop Trail and the tree-lined paths of the Grand Trunk Trail.

The town also offers self-guided walking tours that take you through enchanting autumn scenery and points of interest.

If you're looking to get into the fall spirit, you can enjoy several events throughout October, from cozy farmers' markets to ghost walks and cemetery tours.

With its old-world architecture, cozy shops, and small-town charm, St. Marys is a beautiful spot for a peaceful weekend away.

St. Marys Tourism Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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