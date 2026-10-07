Short-track speedskating star Dandjinou to try long track at Canadian championships
Canadian short-track speedskating star William Dandjinou is trying his hand at long track.
Speed Skating Canada confirmed Wednesday that the five-time world champion is registered for next week's Canadian Long Track Championships in Quebec City.
The 25-year-old from Montreal told CBC he plans to compete in the 1,500 metres and possibly the mass start, but stressed he is not making a permanent switch.
Dandjinou is skipping the first two stops of the short-track World Tour in Vancouver and Montreal as part of a revamped training plan following a disappointing Olympics in Milan. The two-time Crystal Globe champion won silver in the mixed relay but failed to reach the podium in any individual event.
Speed Skating Canada said Dandjinou is using the long-track event as part of his preparation for his return to the short-track circuit next month.
The Canadian Long Track Championships run Oct. 15-18, while Dandjinou is expected to resume short-track competition Nov. 20-22 in Seoul.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2026.
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