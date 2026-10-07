Short-track speedskating star Dandjinou to try long track at Canadian championships

Dandjinou to try long track at nationals
Dandjinou to try long track at nationals
Canada's William Dandjinou reacts after finishing fourth in the men's 5,000-metre relay final in short-track speedskating at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Writer

Canadian short-track speedskating star William Dandjinou is trying his hand at long track.

Speed Skating Canada confirmed Wednesday that the five-time world champion is registered for next week's Canadian Long Track Championships in Quebec City.

The 25-year-old from Montreal told CBC he plans to compete in the 1,500 metres and possibly the mass start, but stressed he is not making a permanent switch.

Dandjinou is skipping the first two stops of the short-track World Tour in Vancouver and Montreal as part of a revamped training plan following a disappointing Olympics in Milan. The two-time Crystal Globe champion won silver in the mixed relay but failed to reach the podium in any individual event.

Speed Skating Canada said Dandjinou is using the long-track event as part of his preparation for his return to the short-track circuit next month.

The Canadian Long Track Championships run Oct. 15-18, while Dandjinou is expected to resume short-track competition Nov. 20-22 in Seoul. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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