Félix Roussel opens Canadian short track championships with two gold medals

Roussel wins two gold at short track nationals
Roussel wins two gold at short track nationals
Canada's Felix Roussel competes in the Men's semifinal 1500m Short Track Speed Skating event during the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy on Saturday, February 14, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Writer

Félix Roussel opened the Canadian short track speedskating championships with two gold medals on Thursday.

The Sherbrooke, Que., won the men's 1,500-metre event in two minutes 17.538 seconds ahead of Mathieu Pelletier (2:17.705) of Laval, Que., and reigning Crystal Globe champion William Dandjinou (2:17.708) of Montreal.

Roussel later doubled down with a victory in the 500. The 25-year-old crossed the finish line in 40.934 seconds.

Steven Dubois, from Lachenaie, Que., and Montreal's Maxime Laoun were both given silver medals after each finished in 40.993 seconds.

“When I crossed the finish line, it felt like a weight had been lifted off my shoulders. I’ve had plenty of second and third place finishes in the 500m, but this is my first victory at the Canadian Championships," Roussel said. 

"I was always trying to win, but it wasn't working out because I was too aggressive and making mistakes. But now, putting together a race good enough to take the win, it feels great!”

On the women's side, Courtney Sarault won the 1,500 in 2:34.940, with Danaé Blais (2:34.995) of Châteauguay, Que., and Florence Brunelle (2:35.310) of Trois-Rivières, Que., right behind her. 

Sarault, from Moncton, won four medals at the Milan Cortina Olympics earlier this year.

“Definitely had to get the nerves out this morning," Sarault said. "... Short track is all about being confident and smart, and making decisions wisely. I feel like my experience helped me accomplish that today to secure that first victory.”

Blais grabbed gold in the 500 in 43.855 seconds, besting Brunelle (44.012) and Laval’s Victoria Jean-Baptiste (44.149).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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