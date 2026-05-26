Montreal Victoire visit city hall to sign golden book after Walter Cup victory

Montreal Victoire sign city's golden book
Montreal Victoire sign city's golden book
Montreal Victoire's Marie-Philip Poulin hoists the Walter Cup while surrounded by teammates and flanked by Montreal Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada, right, and Laval Mayor Stéphane Boyer, at Montreal City Hall following the PWHL team's Walter Cup victory, in Montreal on Tuesday, May 26, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Writer

After giving their all on the ice for nearly 10 months, the Montreal Victoire are celebrating their Professional Women's Hockey League championship on home ground. 

At an event at Montreal City Hall today, the team took turns signing the golden book — reserved for notable people who have made contributions to the city. 

A small group of fans waited outside city hall for the team's bus to arrive and asked the players to sign their jerseys and posters.

Inside, Montreal Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Victoire coach Kori Cheverie and team captain Marie-Philip Poulin gave speeches before the signing ceremony.

The Victoire defeated the Charge 4-0 in Ottawa last week to become the first Canadian team to win the Cup, and a parade celebrating their victory is scheduled for Saturday in Montreal.

Martinez Ferrada wore a Victoire jersey at today's event, saying the Victoire are trailblazers and have proved hockey isn't just a man's sport. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 26, 2026.

By Erika Morris | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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