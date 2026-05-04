Comaneci coming to Montreal for Games anniversary

Nadia Comaneci to return to Montreal for 50th anniversary of 1976 Olympics
Comaneci coming to Montreal for Games anniversary
Nadia Comaneci, of Romania, dismounts from the uneven parallel bars during a perfect "10" performance at the Summer Olympics in Montreal, in this July 18, 1976 photo.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Paul Vathis
Writer

Retired Romanian gymnast Nadia Comaneci will be returning to Montreal for the 50-year anniversary of the Summer Games where she earned her sport's first Olympic perfect 10.

Comaneci was awarded seven 10.0 scores at the 1976 Olympics on her way to winning five medals, including three gold. 

She will attend a commemorative event outside Montreal's Olympic Stadium on Aug. 1, and organizers hope she won't be the only Nadia there.

They're recruiting dozens of other women named Nadia to join her in a nod to all the babies named after Comaneci in the years following her triumph. 

The programming to commemorate the 1976 Games anniversary was unveiled today at Canadian Olympic Committee headquarters and it includes concerts, art exhibits and sporting events.

Véronique Doucet is with the organization that manages Parc Jean-Drapeau, a key island site that hosted some of the 1976 events.

She says the Games left a lasting legacy that includes many venues that are still in use today, including on the island in the St. Lawrence River.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2026.

By Morgan Lowrie | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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