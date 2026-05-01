Feds to fund soccer training centre: source

Feds to announce funding for Canada Soccer national training centre: source
Feds to fund soccer training centre: source
Canada players celebrate a second half goal by Adriana Leon against Ireland during their Group B matchat the FIFA Women's World Cup in Perth, Australia, Wednesday, July 26, 2023.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/James Worsfold
Writer

The federal government is set to make a major funding announcement for a Canada Soccer national training centre today.

A government source, who did not disclose how much funding will be announced, says the money will go to plan, design and pre-construct the centre.

The federal government announced in its spring economic update this week that it's setting aside $660 million over the next five years for national sport organizations that have faced mounting deficits for years.

In December, Canada Soccer called on municipalities, provincial and territorial soccer associations, post-secondary institutions and other stakeholders to express interest in hosting or partnering on the development of a national training centre.

The source, who was not authorized to release details before the public announcement, says the centre will be built for high performance but will also serve as a community centre, with funding to come from Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada and the Build Communities Strong Fund.

The funding is set to be announced at a news conference in Vancouver by Housing Minister Gregor Robertson, Secretary of State for Sport Adam van Koeverden and Canada Soccer president Peter Augruso.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2026.

By Catherine Morrison | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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