‘So much love’: Montreal Victoire celebrate Walter Cup win with downtown parade

Montreal Victoire celebrate cup win with parade
Montreal Victoire celebrate cup win with parade
Montreal Victoire goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens hoists the Walter Cup while surrounded by teammates during the team's victory celebration in Montreal, on Saturday, May 30, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Writer

After a challenging season, Montreal’s newest hockey champions are enjoying a walk in the park. 

The Montreal Victoire are celebrating their first Professional Women's Hockey League championship win with a parade downtown Saturday, capped off by speeches and music in the city's main entertainment district.

At a park packed with thousands of cheering fans sporting the team's maroon jerseys, the team strode on stage to thank their coaches and supporters, grooving to Celine Dion and Queen while sipping from beer cans and the Walter Cup itself.

Team captain Marie-Philip Poulin says she's been feeling "so much love" from fans amid more than a week of festivities.

One of those fans, season ticket holder Paola Lara, says she's followed the team with her niece since the league kicked off in 2024, drawn to the family-friendly atmosphere and spirit of acceptance and competition.

The Victoire defeated the Ottawa Charge 4-0 on May 20 to become the first PWHL Canadian team to win the Walter Cup.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2026.

By Christopher Reynolds | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Canada News
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

5 hard truths Torontonians need to hear (from a local who left)

I'll always love Toronto, but...

9 things no one tells you about moving to a small Ontario town that I learned the hard way

Sometimes the grass isn’t always greener (even if it’s literally greener).

7 things Americans will never understand about Canadians — no matter how hard they try

Sorry you don't know Serena Ryder...?

Canada's 'warmest' saltwater beach has 1 km of velvety sand and it's a summer oasis

Get a taste of the tropics, right here in Canada. 🌴

You're not a true Ontarian unless you've been to at least 5 of these 11 beautiful beaches

How many have you visited?

22 Kirkland Signature items that are cheap dupes of name brands at Costco and grocery stores

Some price differences are huge!

Ontario has a tiny German village that looks like a summer storybook

It's a charming hidden gem.

8 government payments you could get money from in June, including the grocery benefit top-up

Some benefits offer hundreds of dollars.

This lazy river near Ontario takes you through a mini 'Grand Canyon' with towering cliff walls

You can explore misty waterfalls and stunning natural wonders.

7 reasons why I won't be moving back to Canada anytime soon, as someone who left

And it's not just because winter in Canada sucks, either.