Dim Sum 101: A First-Timer's Guide To Chinese Brunch (VIDEO)
A non-exhaustive newbie guide to enjoying dim sum like a pro! 🥟
Apr 21, 2023, 3:05 PM
Dim sum is one of the oldest culinary experiences in the world. Today, it's enjoyed just about everywhere. But with a massive menu that might not be obvious at first glance, dim sum can be intimidating for a first-timer.
Host Alex Melki called in his friend Iggy, a self-proclaimed dim sum expert, to help him navigate a delicious exploration of this popular Chinese appetizer cuisine. Together, they offer up this non-exhaustive newbie guide to eating and enjoying it like a seasoned dim sum pro.
From Your Site Articles