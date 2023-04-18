Dylan Sprouse & Virginia Gardner Owe Their 'Beautiful Disaster' Chemistry To A Halloween Party (VIDEO)
"You were like, the face of corn."
Apr 18, 2023, 12:52 PM
Dylan Sprouse and Virginia Gardner are heating up the big screen in Beautiful Disaster, which was released in theatres on April 12. Narcity's Ashna Bharkhada sat down with the stars of the romance movie to ask them about their chemistry and how they prepared for their roles. The actors even shared how they first met years ago at a Halloween party.