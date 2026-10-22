There's a new addition to your holiday to-do list and it's not another gift to buy
The easiest thing to check off your list this year ✅
Flannel, crunchy leaves and warm cider aren't the only things that come with this time of year. October also generally signals the beginning of flu season, with colder weather and more time spent indoors making it easier for viruses to spread.
And with the holiday season just around the corner, the last thing anyone wants is to miss out on festive parties, cozy get-togethers and all the fun because of the flu. Getting your flu shot is one simple way to help reduce your risk of getting sick and keep holiday FOMO at bay.
Luckily,free flu (influenza) vaccinations are available to adults in most provinces and territories, making it easier to protect yourself and those around you (and not miss out on the festivities). But despite the broad availability of the free vaccine, surprisingly few people are getting it.
According to a recent survey commissioned by Rexall, less than half of the people who responded (44%) know they're eligible for a free flu shot, and only 26% say they have gotten or intend to get vaccinated this season.
The same pattern shows up with the COVID-19 vaccine: Only 36% are aware of their eligibility, and only one-fifth have plans to get the shot.
When asked what would make vaccination easier, 41% of respondents pointed to free availability, while 34% cited walk-in access — two things that are already happening.
If you've just learned that you might be eligible for a free flu or COVID-19 shot, the next thing to do is to talk to your pharmacist and see what your options are.
Courtesy of Rexall
At Rexall, for example, you can book an appointment online or walk in to participating locations. Rexall even offers mobile flu clinics for workplaces, retirement homes, post-secondary campuses and more.
COVID-19 + Flu A&B panel tests are also available over the counter at Rexall pharmacies and can give you results at home in just 15 minutes. If you test positive for flu or COVID-19, your pharmacist can help you manage your symptoms — whether through prescription treatment* or over-the-counter relief.
Flu season may already be here, but that doesn't mean you should worry about missing out on all the fun. Visit Rexall and speak with a pharmacist to learn more about vaccine eligibility and get your flu vaccine before the flu gets in the way of your holiday plans.
Vaccination subject to availability and eligibility.
*Prescription treatment subject to availability and eligibility.
The information in this article is not intended and should not be construed as medical advice. Consult your health care provider before making any health care decisions or for guidance about a specific medical condition.