Flu vaccine appointments are now open in Quebec as early flu season looms
Appointments are now open for flu vaccines in Quebec as the province's health department warns of an early flu season.
The Quebec health and social services department says vulnerable people should get their shots before the holiday season.
People will be able to get vaccinated for the flu, COVID-19 and Respiratory Syncytial Virus in the same appointment.
This year, only some vulnerable Quebecers will be eligible for free shots.
This includes people over 65, people who have chronic illnesses and pregnant women.
Others will need to pay for the shots in Quebec.
Most provinces in Canada will start providing the flu vaccine by the end of the month, and respiratory virus specialists say Canadians should get their flu shot as soon as it becomes available.
— With files from Nicole Ireland
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2026.
By Marieke Glorieux-Stryckman | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.