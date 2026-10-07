B.C. respiratory illness season starts as province secures millions of vaccine doses

B.C. respiratory illness season officially starts
B.C. respiratory illness season officially starts
B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update about the hantavirus during a news conference in the press theatre at the legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, May 11, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Writer

British Columbia's respiratory illness season has started, with the province preparing to distribute millions of vaccine doses to combat the rise of both influenza and COVID-19.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says the province has secured almost two million doses of this season's flu vaccine and 1.5 million doses of an updated COVID-19 vaccine based on the uptake last season.

The province began notifying priority groups, such as people over 65 and those with chronic conditions, that the vaccines are available and vaccinations will begin next Tuesday, while they'll expand to the general population in early November. 

Also new this year is that those over 75 and Indigenous people over 60 are now eligible for a free vaccine for RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, which can lead to severe symptoms for those who are vulnerable. 

Henry adds that the number of respiratory illness cases in B.C. has begun to rise across the province, and vaccinations will provide residents with the best protection against getting sick.

She also says more appointments will become available in the coming months as B.C. gets more vaccines and the doses are delivered to immunization locations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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