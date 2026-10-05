Flu, COVID-19 vaccines available as of Oct. 13
The provincial government says New Brunswickers will be able to get updated vaccines beginning on Oct. 13 as part of the government’s prevention campaign.
Both the COVID-19 and influenza vaccines will be available free of charge.
“With respiratory illness season approaching, vaccination is an important step people can take to protect their health and help protect others,” Dr. Yves Léger, chief medical officer of health, said in a release. “Receiving both the flu and COVID-19 vaccines can reduce the chance of becoming seriously ill, requiring hospitalization and spreading illness to others. If you are eligible for both, we encourage you to get them at the same visit.”
Appointments can be scheduled online, according to the province’s release. As not all pharmacies are included in the online booking system, individuals may need to reach out to their pharmacy directly to confirm appointment availability.
Vaccines are also available through select primary care providers.
Both vaccines are recommended for people at higher risk of complications:
- People aged 65 and older.
- People who live in long-term care facilities or other congregate settings.
- People with chronic health conditions.
- People who are pregnant.
Public Health says a nasal spray vaccine against influenza is also available for children aged two to 17 who may be hesitant about injections.
The province is also offering the vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus, more commonly known as RSV, to certain adults for free.
- People 75 and older, with vaccination available at pharmacies or through primary care providers.
- Indigenous people 60 and older, with vaccination available at pharmacies, primary care providers and First Nation community health centres.
- People 60 and older living in long-term care facilities, with vaccination available at nursing homes and adult residential facilities.
- People 60 and older receiving alternate levels of care, or waiting for placement in long-term care facilities, with vaccination available at hospitals.
- 60 and older in rehabilitation units within hospitals (or speciﬁc rehab centres) due to an acute illness or injury, as well as those hospitalized in acute care beds awaiting transfer to these units or centres, with vaccination available at hospitals.
Last year, the province expanded its eligibility for the RSV vaccine.
“Eligible adults are encouraged to check whether they have received the RSV vaccine. A single dose can help protect against serious infections,” the release said.
Additionally, Public Health said all infants born on or after April 1, 2026, and under eight months old at the time of immunization during the first RSV season will be eligible for “protection from RSV,” the release said.
“Immunization will be available at hospitals before the newborn is discharged or at a local public health office and some primary care providers, including First Nations community health centres,” the release said. “Infants who continue to be at high risk of severe RSV illness are eligible to receive another dose of immunization entering their second RSV season.”
People aged 65 and older are encouraged to check whether they have received the pneumococcal vaccine, the release said.
“The vaccine should also be considered by younger adults who have risk factors for pneumococcal disease,” the release goes on to say.
Copyright 2026, Saint Croix Courier. All rights reserved.
Nathalie Sturgeon, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Saint Croix Courier.