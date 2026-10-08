Manitoba to fund officer dedicated to livestock theft

Manitoba aims to hire dedicated cattle officer
Manitoba aims to hire dedicated cattle officer
Cattle graze at sunset near Cochrane, Alta., on Thursday, June 8, 2023.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Writer

The Manitoba government says it's putting money down for a police officer to track cattle rustlers.

The government says the funding to the RCMP for a dedicated cattle officer comes as the province saw 57 reported cases of theft and fraud in the cattle industry between 2021 and 2025.

Justice Minister Matt Wiebe says the officer will not only support the beef industry, but also help address rural crime more generally.

He says agricultural theft can be sophisticated operations, so it will help to have someone with expertise.

Matthew Atkinson of the Manitoba Beef Producers says it's a welcome step and that greater security will also help boost investment in the sector.

The government did not say how much the program will cost, but said it aims to fill the position as soon as possible. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Canada News
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, October 6 are out and there's a $75 million jackpot

Maxmillions and MaxPlus prizes have been won across the country!

Costco has Kirkland Signature Halloween candy that's cheaper than name-brand items

Reese's, Snickers, Twix, Rockets and more!

Old Age Security payments are increasing for the rest of 2026 and here's how much you can get

This boost reflects cost-of-living increases.

The northern lights are forecast almost everywhere in Canada tonight

Most provinces could get a "more intense" aurora in the night sky!

Canadian buoy drifts across Atlantic, washes up on shore of Irish island

Canadian buoy washes up on shore of Irish island

7 things about Ottawa life that I didn't know were weird until I moved away

Ottawa, you have some explaining to do 😅

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew sticks to French for third day in legislature

Manitoba premier sticks to French in legislature