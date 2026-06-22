Public safety minister launches new program to crack down on property crime in B.C.
The British Columbia government is taking aim at some of the province's worst repeat offenders, spending millions to follow 420 people responsible much of the street disorder and retail crime.
Public Safety Minister Nina Krieger announced the two-year, $16-million Chronic Property Offending Intervention Initiative.
Krieger made the announcement in Nanaimo, B.C., which is among numerous communities coping with rising complaints of vandalism, retail theft and street disorder.
Police have said a small number of people cause a disproportionate amount of property crime and the new teams will focus on those involved in such offences.
The government says the program will create 12 regional teams of police, prosecutors and probation officers among other staff to find those who need additional supervision and support based on their criminal history and risk.
The new program builds on pilot projects in Kelowna, Nanaimo and Nelson underway since last November, targeting repeat violent offenders.
"Retail theft and street disorder undermine public safety and place added pressure on local businesses," Krieger says. "We're building on progress we've made, dedicating more resources and working with partners to strengthen enforcement and keep communities vibrant and safe."
Monday's announcement comes amid ongoing calls from various groups to improve public safety, and after the federal government passed new legislation making it harder to get bail for repeat and violent offenders.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2026.
By Wolfgang Depner | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.