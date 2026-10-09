N.L.’s offshore oil could help bankroll a company linked to Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestine

Prime Minister Mark Carney (left) has committed to banning trade in goods with Israel’s illegal settlements in the Palestinian territories. Israeli billionnaire Yitzhak Tshuva (centre) is a majority shareholder of Delek Group, which has a majority ownership of Ithaca Energy. N.L. Energy Minister Lloyd Parrott (right) did not answer questions from The Independent about Ithaca’s impending takeover of Suncor’s stakes in three of the province’s offshore oil projects. Terra Nova photo: IceSpecialist/Wikimedia.