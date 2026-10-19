This massive Ontario house for sale has over 20 rooms and an indoor pool for under $800K

You won't need to fight over the bathroom in this home.

An exterior of a 2-storey brick and stone house. Right: An indoor pool.

A house for sale in Ontario.

Joe Kehoe | RE/MAX, Joe Kehoe | RE/MAX
Lead Writer, Travel

This Ontario house for sale proves you don't necessarily need to sacrifice space to stick to a budget.

The massive home boasts more than 20 rooms and even comes with an indoor pool, all for just under $800,000.

Located in Quinte West, the seven-bedroom, four-bathroom estate sits on a one-third-acre lot in what the listing calls "one of the Quinte area's most exclusive cul-de-sacs."

Spacious suburban home surrounded by lush greenery. Spacious suburban home surrounded by lush greenery.Joe Kehoe | RE/MAX

Spanning between 3,500 and 5,000 square feet, the home has 22 listed rooms in total, offering lots of space to entertain, unwind, and even take a dip without stepping outside.

The home features a stone-and-brick exterior, while the surrounding landscaping adds an extra layer of privacy.

Elegant spiral staircase in a modern home Elegant spiral staircase in a modern home.Joe Kehoe | RE/MAX

Inside, you'll find spacious principal rooms, hardwood flooring, fireplaces, and numerous formal and informal living areas for entertaining, relaxing, and more.

One of the main attractions is the full-sized indoor pool, with sliding doors that lead to the yard.

Indoor pool with wooden ceiling and soft lighting. Indoor pool with wooden ceiling and soft lighting.Joe Kehoe | RE/MAX

The eat-in kitchen overlooks the pool, so you can keep an eye on the fun while you cook.

The upstairs features five bedrooms and two bathrooms, including a large primary suite with a private office, second-floor terrace, spacious walk-in closet, and sprawling ensuite.

Spacious kitchen with modern appliances and wood cabinetry. Spacious kitchen with modern appliances and elegant wood cabinetry.Joe Kehoe | RE/MAX

The fully finished lower level features two additional bedrooms, a large recreation room, and a recently renovated bathroom.

According to the listing, the home has a "scale and layout that is exceptionally difficult to recreate today" and is "ideally suited for large or multi-generational families seeking space, privacy, and a truly distinctive property."

If you've been dreaming of a home with room for the whole family, plenty of privacy, and a pool you can enjoy without going outside, this Quinte West property might just be worth a closer look.

House with indoor pool for sale

Bright hallway with wooden railing and multiple doorways.

Bright hallway with wooden railing and multiple doorways.

Joe Kehoe | RE/MAX

Asking Price: $799,900

Address: 17 Applewood Court, Quinte West, ON

View It On RE/MAX

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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