This massive Ontario house for sale has over 20 rooms and an indoor pool for under $800K
You won't need to fight over the bathroom in this home.
This Ontario house for sale proves you don't necessarily need to sacrifice space to stick to a budget.
The massive home boasts more than 20 rooms and even comes with an indoor pool, all for just under $800,000.
Located in Quinte West, the seven-bedroom, four-bathroom estate sits on a one-third-acre lot in what the listing calls "one of the Quinte area's most exclusive cul-de-sacs."
Spacious suburban home surrounded by lush greenery.Joe Kehoe | RE/MAX
Spanning between 3,500 and 5,000 square feet, the home has 22 listed rooms in total, offering lots of space to entertain, unwind, and even take a dip without stepping outside.
The home features a stone-and-brick exterior, while the surrounding landscaping adds an extra layer of privacy.
Elegant spiral staircase in a modern home.Joe Kehoe | RE/MAX
Inside, you'll find spacious principal rooms, hardwood flooring, fireplaces, and numerous formal and informal living areas for entertaining, relaxing, and more.
One of the main attractions is the full-sized indoor pool, with sliding doors that lead to the yard.
Indoor pool with wooden ceiling and soft lighting.Joe Kehoe | RE/MAX
The eat-in kitchen overlooks the pool, so you can keep an eye on the fun while you cook.
The upstairs features five bedrooms and two bathrooms, including a large primary suite with a private office, second-floor terrace, spacious walk-in closet, and sprawling ensuite.
Spacious kitchen with modern appliances and elegant wood cabinetry.Joe Kehoe | RE/MAX
The fully finished lower level features two additional bedrooms, a large recreation room, and a recently renovated bathroom.
According to the listing, the home has a "scale and layout that is exceptionally difficult to recreate today" and is "ideally suited for large or multi-generational families seeking space, privacy, and a truly distinctive property."
If you've been dreaming of a home with room for the whole family, plenty of privacy, and a pool you can enjoy without going outside, this Quinte West property might just be worth a closer look.
House with indoor pool for sale
Bright hallway with wooden railing and multiple doorways.
Asking Price: $799,900
Address: 17 Applewood Court, Quinte West, ON