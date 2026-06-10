OPP constable killed in line of duty in northern Ontario

OPP constable killed in line of duty
OPP constable killed in line of duty
OPP Provincial Constable Tarun Bali was killed in the line of duty this afternoon in Hearst.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Thomas Carrique (Mandatory Credit)
Writer

An Ontario Provincial Police constable was killed in the line of duty Tuesday afternoon in northern Ontario, the force said.

Officers were conducting an investigation near the town of Hearst around 12:30 p.m. and Const. Tarun Bali was seriously injured, provincial police said. Bali has since died, OPP said.

Police gave no further details on the incident but said one person is in custody.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death is underway, with the help of the chief coroner's office and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service, OPP said.

Bali had been with the service for 2 1/2 years and was assigned to the Dufferin detachment but currently on deployment with the James Bay detachment, they said.

"The OPP is supporting the member's family as they navigate this profound loss. We extend our sincere condolences to all those affected by this tragic event and recognize its significant impact on loved ones, colleagues and the broader policing community," the force said in a statement.

OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique and Ontario Premier Doug Ford offered condolences to Bali's loved ones. 

"We honour his courage, service and sacrifice," Ford said in a social media post. 

Carrique shared a similar message, saying the officer's courage and commitment to serving others will "never be forgotten."

"As we grieve this immeasurable loss, I extend our heartfelt condolences to his loved ones, colleagues and the policing community," he wrote on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter.

The union representing uniformed and civilian members of the OPP said it was a reminder of the dangers that police face on the job.

"On behalf of the OPP Association, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Provincial Constable Bali’s family, friends and colleagues," said president David Sabatini in a statement. "We will steadfastly support PC Bali’s family and co-workers.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 9, 2026.

By Monique Kasonga | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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