Police dismantle an operation making counterfeit documents in Montreal

Police dismantle counterfeit operation in Montreal
Police dismantle counterfeit operation in Montreal
Quebec provincial police headquarters is seen Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in Montreal.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Writer

Police say they have dismantled a criminal operation that was manufacturing counterfeit documents in Montreal.

Provincial police say the operation was producing fake passports, driver’s licences and other official documents.

The police force raided the facility on July 8, in collaboration with the Montreal and Gatineau police forces.

They say they seized over 250 items used to produce counterfeit documents along with three vehicles.

Police also say they arrested one person who could face several charges, including forgery and the use, possession, or trafficking of a counterfeit document.

They also allege that the facility was equipped to produce a number of counterfeit documents, including passports from Canada, France, Switzerland, the Czech Republic and Italy.

“The seized equipment is highly sophisticated, capable of producing high-quality documents,” explained Captain Marie-Hélène Poulin, head of the provincial police's economic crimes and cybercrime investigation unit, in a press release.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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