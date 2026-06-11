Quebec adopts domestic violence law; constitution project fails to move forward
Quebec has adopted a law that would allow people to find out if their romantic partner has a history of domestic violence.
The law is one of several that passed on the penultimate day of the legislative session, before the summer break and the fall election.
It allows police to disclose information about a person's domestic violence history to a partner who is deemed to be at risk.
The law is inspired by Gabie Renaud, a Quebec woman who was allegedly killed by a partner in September.
The legislature also adopted laws to ban energy drink sales to minors under 16, reduce regulations for businesses, and protect consumers from abusive ticket resellers.
Other bills failed to move forward, including the controversial Quebec constitution project by Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2026.
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