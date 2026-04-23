Scrapyard fire leads to air alert in Montreal

Montreal issues air quality warning from scrapyard fire in east end
Scrapyard fire leads to air alert in Montreal
The City of Montreal flag flies next to city hall Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, in Montreal.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Writer

A scrapyard fire in Montreal's east end has led to preventive lockdowns of all health facilities in the area.

Montreal's public health department issued an air quality alert after an outdoor vehicle-recycling plant caught fire early this morning near Highway 40. 

Anik Vaillancourt with the city's fire department says 24 fire trucks and 55 firefighters were dispatched to control the fire, which was still burning by 11 a.m.

Quebec’s Environment Department says it thinks the fire was caused by a lithium battery and spread to piles of scrap metal. 

It adds that the fire was contained to the scrapyard though thick clouds of black smoke spread an acrid smell across the city and the Montérégie area.

The department's emergency team locked down all health facilities in the area as a preventive measure.

According to the IQAir website, the air quality near Highway 40 in Montreal is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, April 21 are out and there's a $40 million jackpot

Check your tickets!

This little Ontario town with smooth sandy beaches is a dream spot to move to, readers say

You can spend all summer on the beach.

The best fast food coffee in Canada was ranked and Tim Hortons didn't top the list

There's a clear favourite for Canadians.

I went on dates in Vancouver and Toronto — there are some big differences I wasn't expecting

Your dating life will change with a cross country move... you've been warned.

Mexico gunman in B.C. tour group's photo

B.C. tourists smile at Mexico pyramid. Behind them, a gunman, moments before killing

Air Canada jet in near miss at U.S. airport

Air Canada jet involved in near miss at New York airport: FAA

U.S. can't dictate terms of trade talks: Carney

Carney says the U.S. can't dictate the terms of trade talks ahead of CUSMA review

7 things I got completely wrong about Calgary until I actually lived here

I'll admit – I had some misconceptions about this city...

Ontario Lotto Max winners got an $80M jackpot and checked the numbers with pen and paper

This is the biggest Lotto Max jackpot that's ever been won in Ontario!

8 Metrolinx jobs in Toronto and the GTA that pay up to $164,000 a year and $44 an hour

The transit agency operates GO Transit and UP Express in Ontario.