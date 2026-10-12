SIU invokes mandate after man died in OPP custody

SIU investigates after man died in police custody
SIU investigates after man died in police custody
A Special Investigations Unit logo is seen on a truck in Mississauga, Ont., on Thursday, April 24, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
Writer

Ontario’s police watchdog says it has launched an investigation after a 44-year-old man died in police custody in Orillia.

The Special Investigation Unit says Ontario Provincial Police officers responded to a disturbance Sunday shortly after 6:45 p.m.

The SIU says three man were arrested and taken to the OPP’s Orillia detachment and lodged into cells after being searched.

It says one of the men was found without vital signs during a routine check Monday at around 6:30 a.m.

The Special Investigation Unit says the man was pronounced dead after unsuccessful resuscitation efforts.

Three investigators and one forensic expert are assigned to examine the circumstances surrounding the death.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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