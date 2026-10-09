Ontario's police watchdog seeks new director as current leader's term set to expire

Ontario's police watchdog seeks new director
Ontario's police watchdog seeks new director
The logo of the Ontario Special Investigations Unit is pictured in Toronto on Friday, April 12, 2024.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
Writer

The province's police watchdog is looking for a new director as the current head of the Special Investigations Unit is set to step down at the end of the year. 

The SIU says Joseph Martino's term expires on Dec. 31, and a job posting for his replacement closes today. 

The civilian agency investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury, shots fired at a person or allegations of sexual assault.

The job posting says the director oversees all aspects of SIU investigations and has "the sole authority" to decide whether charges against police officers are warranted.

The agency's latest annual report for 2024-25 says criminal charges were laid by the director in 17 cases against a total of 18 police officers – fewer than five per cent of all cases investigated. 

Martino has served as SIU director since 2019. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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