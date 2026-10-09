Toronto police had no choice but to shoot suspect in raid that killed officer: SIU

SIU details raid that left Toronto officer dead
SIU details raid that left Toronto officer dead
Police officers carry the casket in during the start of a funeral for Toronto Police Constable Marc Pinizzotto in Toronto, on Wednesday, June 24, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
Writer

Ontario's police watchdog says Toronto police had no choice but to fire at a suspect who shot and killed an officer during a raid in June. 

The Special Investigations Unit released a report today that provides new details about the exchange of gunfire that killed Const. Marc Pinizzotto and left the 19-year-old suspect with multiple gunshot wounds. 

SIU Director Joseph Martino wrote that Pinizzotto and another officer fired their weapons to defend themselves after the suspect fired his gun multiple times during the June 11 apartment raid.

Martino says there's no doubt that the officers believed their lives were in danger and cleared police of any wrongdoing in the case.

Pinizzotto was fatally shot at a fourth-floor apartment building on Martha Eaton Way, as police carried out a raid in their investigation into multiple shootings, including one at the U.S. consulate in March.

Nineteen-year-old Nicholas Bennett, who was shot multiple times in the exchange of gunfire, was charged with first-degree murder in Pinizzotto's death.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

TorontoCanadaNewsNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Costco has Kirkland Signature Halloween candy that's cheaper than name-brand items

Reese's, Snickers, Twix, Rockets and more!

The northern lights are forecast almost everywhere in Canada tonight

Most provinces could get a "more intense" aurora in the night sky!

14 products that I always buy at Costco even though I hate shopping there

A few Kirkland Signature items are better than name brands!

This tiny lakeside village near Ottawa has cozy cafes and spectacular fall colours

Make this your next fall day-trip spot. 🍁

Two house explosions shake Hamilton, send three people to hospital

Two separate house explosions rock Hamilton

Edmonton mayor lashes out as Alberta tells city to roll back infill housing rules

Alberta orders Edmonton to change housing policy

Here's what stores, malls and attractions are open and closed in Toronto on Thanksgiving

Grocery stores, pharmacies, malls and more.

Canadian investor and philanthropist Stephen Jarislowsky dies at age 101

Investor, philanthropist Stephen Jarislowsky dies