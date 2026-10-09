Toronto police had no choice but to shoot suspect in raid that killed officer: SIU
Ontario's police watchdog says Toronto police had no choice but to fire at a suspect who shot and killed an officer during a raid in June.
The Special Investigations Unit released a report today that provides new details about the exchange of gunfire that killed Const. Marc Pinizzotto and left the 19-year-old suspect with multiple gunshot wounds.
SIU Director Joseph Martino wrote that Pinizzotto and another officer fired their weapons to defend themselves after the suspect fired his gun multiple times during the June 11 apartment raid.
Martino says there's no doubt that the officers believed their lives were in danger and cleared police of any wrongdoing in the case.
Pinizzotto was fatally shot at a fourth-floor apartment building on Martha Eaton Way, as police carried out a raid in their investigation into multiple shootings, including one at the U.S. consulate in March.
Nineteen-year-old Nicholas Bennett, who was shot multiple times in the exchange of gunfire, was charged with first-degree murder in Pinizzotto's death.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2026.
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