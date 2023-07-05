Sponsored Content

Chatime's New Tropicolada Bubble Teas Are The Ultimate Summer Sips

They'll keep you cool all summer!

Brand Highlight Creator
Chatime's New Tropicolada Bubble Teas Are The Ultimate Summer Sips
Courtesy of Chatime Canada

What's summer without a hint of the tropics? Ontario, get ready to embrace the sunny season with the newest bubble tea entrants in town! Chatime, your go-to bubble tea spot, is launching a fabulous new Tropicolada series.

Say hello to the Mango Tea Colada and Pineapple Tea Colada - two tropical delights that transcend the realm of ordinary bubble tea. They're your express ticket to a sunny beach, complete with swaying palm trees! Available for a limited time only, these summer beverages combine the unique flavours of tea, succulent tropical fruit, and a hint of rich coconut.

First up, the Mango Tea Colada. This irresistible concoction of sweet mango, coconut, and jade green tea is like a tropical paradise in a cup. Amplify the experience with a topping of Mango popping Boba. It's an absolute must-try for all the mango lovers out there!

Next, the Pineapple Tea Colada offers a delicious twist on the classic Pina Colada. This mix of pineapple, coconut, and caffeine-free butterfly pea tea is ready to whisk your taste buds on a tropical adventure. Pair it with Coconut Jelly topping for an extra tropical punch!

Tropicolada Bubble Teas

Price: $5.80 (regular size), $6.40 (large size)

When: Until August 20 or while supplies last

Address: Participating locations across Ontario, in-stores and on Chatime Online Ordering

Why You Need To Go: Whether you're craving a cool iced tea or a creamy smoothie, Chatime has you covered. These thirst-quenching drinks are the perfect way to beat the heat and soak up the sun, all summer long.

Order now here

Narcity Drive-Thru
Brand Highlight Creator
Drive-Thru is your all-in-one marketing engine for small & mid-sized businesses looking to advertise on Narcity Media Group properties.
Loading...