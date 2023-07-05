Chatime's New Tropicolada Bubble Teas Are The Ultimate Summer Sips
They'll keep you cool all summer!
What's summer without a hint of the tropics? Ontario, get ready to embrace the sunny season with the newest bubble tea entrants in town! Chatime, your go-to bubble tea spot, is launching a fabulous new Tropicolada series.
Say hello to the Mango Tea Colada and Pineapple Tea Colada - two tropical delights that transcend the realm of ordinary bubble tea. They're your express ticket to a sunny beach, complete with swaying palm trees! Available for a limited time only, these summer beverages combine the unique flavours of tea, succulent tropical fruit, and a hint of rich coconut.
First up, the Mango Tea Colada. This irresistible concoction of sweet mango, coconut, and jade green tea is like a tropical paradise in a cup. Amplify the experience with a topping of Mango popping Boba. It's an absolute must-try for all the mango lovers out there!
Next, the Pineapple Tea Colada offers a delicious twist on the classic Pina Colada. This mix of pineapple, coconut, and caffeine-free butterfly pea tea is ready to whisk your taste buds on a tropical adventure. Pair it with Coconut Jelly topping for an extra tropical punch!
Tropicolada Bubble Teas
Price: $5.80 (regular size), $6.40 (large size)
When: Until August 20 or while supplies last
Address: Participating locations across Ontario, in-stores and on Chatime Online Ordering
Why You Need To Go: Whether you're craving a cool iced tea or a creamy smoothie, Chatime has you covered. These thirst-quenching drinks are the perfect way to beat the heat and soak up the sun, all summer long.