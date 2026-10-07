Vancouver man sentenced for dragging officer during traffic stop in 2024

B.C. man sentenced for dragging officer in 2024
B.C. man sentenced for dragging officer in 2024
A police car with flashing lights is shown in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke
Writer

A Vancouver man who drove away from a traffic stop, seriously injuring an officer by dragging him along has been sentenced to more than a year in jail.

The BC Highway Patrol says 57-year-old Tobin Haas was sentenced last month to a 12 1/2 month jail term, along with a two-year probation order and a three-year driving ban. 

Hass pleaded guilty to dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm and driving while suspended on March 25.

The case stems from a traffic stop on Highway 91 in Delta, B.C., on Feb. 17, 2024, when an officer stopped a driver on suspicion that he may have had an outstanding warrant.

Police say the driver then sped away when the officer asked for his identification, dragging the officer until he was able to get free.

The BC Highway Patrol says the injured officer is still recovering, more than two years after being dragged.

"If you get stopped by the police, do not make a bad day worse by fleeing the scene," says Sgt. Michael McLaughlin with the BC Highway Patrol in a statement.

“When you get pulled over by police, it’s almost certain that we already have you recorded on camera. It’s safer for everyone if you wait for the court process to contest the charges against you.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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