7 Canadian Fall Activities That Are Essential To Doing Autumn Right
Bonus points if you wear a Canadian tuxedo.
Though Canada may be known as the Great White North, one of the highlights of the year is actually its vibrant and colourful fall.
The air is crisp enough for all the comfy layers, but the sun stays out just long enough for you to fit in a full day of activities.
To help you make the most of your Canadian adventure, American Express is now offering a newly designed and enhanced SimplyCash® Card to support everyday spending on eligible purchases.
Cardmembers can now earn 2% cash back on eligible gas and grocery store purchases in Canada (up to $300 cash back annually).
For those interested in trying out the SimplyCash® Card, new Cardmembers can earn up to $100 in statement credits if they spend $300 per month — that's equivalent to a $10 statement credit each month for the first 10 months.
Narcity recently caught up with Elise Purdon, a Toronto-based DJ, TikToker and lifestyle influencer who has her finger on the pulse of the best activities happening across the country.
So break out a cozy flannel and check out Elise's list of iconic Canadian things to do during sweater weather.
Gather Fall Eats At A Local Farm
The fall season is known for its festive fruits (yes, pumpkin is a fruit!). If you need a reason to take cute selfies, picking locally grown goodies fit for yummy desserts is the perfect opportunity.
Pro tip: For a little extra tradition, try a slice of apple pie with a small wedge of cheddar cheese.
The Okanagan Valley is one of the country's best fruit-growing regions, and it has plenty of orchards for you to spend an afternoon picking everything from apples and pears to raspberries.
Explore Your Way Through A Corn Maze
Nothing feels more like autumn in rural Canada than getting lost in a corn maze. Alberta has plenty of twisty-turny crops for you and the gang to live out your Pinterest-inspired aesthetic.
And if you need to fill up the tank on the way, SimplyCash® Cardmembers can also earn 2% cash back on eligible gas purchases. Frolicking through cornfields has never been easier.
Test Your Bravery On A Ghost Walk
It's spooky season and what better way to celebrate than with a ghostly tour?
If you love a good hair-raising moment, gather a group of your brave friends, huddle around the skittish ones, and see how long you can last on a haunted walk through Vancouver's eerie Gastown.
Try your luck at capturing your own ghost sighting with a picture by the famous steam clock.
Watch The Wondrous Leaves Change Colour
Canada's parks are arguably at their most picturesque this time of year. You can make the most of them by picking up a hot drink and pumpkin baked goods at a local cafe (cheers to cash back) and marvel at the sight of all the vibrant leaves.
“The brightest and most colourful fall foliage I've ever seen is in Gatineau Park,” said Elise. “Wakefield is a beautiful small town nearby with lovely restaurants and shops.”If you take a walk around Gatineau Park during Fall Rhapsody, you might be able to collect a maple leaf so red and pristine, it'll be like holding a little piece of history.
Take A Stroll Through A Pumpkin Patch
Whether you plan to carve them up for jack-o'-lanterns or use them to make pies and soups, choosing the perfect pumpkin is an essential fall tradition.
If you're going to have one fall-themed photo on your socials, this is it. B.C. has tons of pumpkin patches to satisfy your decorating, cooking and photo op needs all at once.
Go For A Scenic Country Drive
Experience this season in all its fiery glory by escaping the city for a drive through the countryside. If you're extra adventurous, roll the windows down and feel the crisp autumn breeze against your skin.Elise suggests a ride to Forks of the Credit. It's extra beautiful this time of year and not too far from Toronto. There are plenty of local businesses to explore too, and if you need to stop for gas, your SimplyCash® Card has you covered.
Enjoy The Bounties Of An Autumn Festival
No fall bucket list is complete without attending a seasonal festival. Find live music, entertainment, local art and plenty to eat and drink at the Apple Harvest Festival in Blue Mountain Village, Ontario.
Step into a scene straight from a feel-good movie and stroll down the iconic Apple Pie Trail to feast on the delicious flavours of fall.
The temperature may be dropping, but a little chill in the air has never stopped Canadians before.
And as a SimplyCash® Cardmember, you'll earn cash back during your fall excursions, meaning you can have your pumpkin pie and eat it too.
To learn more about the newly designed and enhanced SimplyCash® Card, check out American Express' website or follow them on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.
This content is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, legal, tax or accounting advice.