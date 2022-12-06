7 Items That Should Definitely Be On Your Wish List If You Spend Most Of Your Time Outside
This one's for the adventure seekers.
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Studio team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Whether you're hoping for a YETI mug to hold your hot cocoa during winter hikes or a puffer jacket to keep you cozy as you shred the slopes, adding your perfect present (and where your friends and fam can find it) to your wish list can help increase your chances of unwrapping exactly what you want this year.
Canadian company SAIL is the ultimate spot for outdoorsy Canadians. They have everything you need for your next escape into the wilderness — reliable outerwear, cool gadgets, backpacks, footwear, camping gear and so much more.
Need help curating your holiday wish list? Whether you prefer hiking to emerald lakes, snowshoeing through snow-capped forests or summiting epic mountains, these outdoor essentials are built to help you make the most of your adventures.
Keep Warm On Long Hikes With The Yeti Rambler Tumbler
Price: $48
Details: This mammoth-sized YETI tumbler is made of stainless steel to keep your drinks piping hot (or cold) for hours, plus it holds enough caffeine to last you all day.
Take it on backcountry road trips, hiking trips or even boat trips — its leak-resistant lid will ensure your beverages stay put even on the roughest of journeys. The YETI Rambler Insulated Tumbler is available in 15 colours so you can choose your favourite.
Stay Cozy & Stylish All Winter Long With This Cute Pullover
Price: $109.99
Details: Is a sweater that's both stylish and practical missing from your winter wardrobe? This pullover from Columbia combines plush Sherpa fleece with water-repellant and wind-blocking overlays to keep you comfortable and fashionable in the cold.
Bonus: it even has a snug little hood and a kangaroo pocket to keep your head and hands warm.
Keep Your Toes Toasty With Puffer Jacket-Style Slippers
Price: $74.99
Details: If staying super cozy is your jam, you'll want to add these The North Face Thermoball Traction V Mules to the top of your wish list. Warm, waterproof and made for pure comfort, these indoor/outdoor slippers are like a puffer jacket for your feet.
Wear them camping, slide them on après-ski or use them to tackle the snow banks on your next trip to the grocery store.
Brighten Up Your Nighttime Adventures With A Practical Headlamp
Price: $59.99
Details: When it comes to after-hour adventures, you'll definitely want to pack yourself a headlamp. This compact one from Black Diamond can be recharged for shorter journeys or runs on batteries for longer expeditions, like multi-day treks.
Ask For Lightweight Outerwear That's Both Warm & Moveable
Price: $355
Details: This warm, durable jacket from Mountain Hardwear is made to be moved in, so count on it being your new fave for hikes, treks and winter activities. With down insulation and elastic cuffs, it's warm enough to keep you cozy on your cold-weather adventures.
Pro tip: wear it over base layers or under a waterproof shell for extra protection against the elements.
Get The Last Pair Of Winter Gloves You'll Ever Need
Price: $100
Details: Whether you'd like better gear for your next ski trip or you just need to keep your fingers toasty as you shovel the driveway, these extra-warm KOMBI gloves should do the trick.
They feature the brand's most advanced water and wind protection, their best insulation, and a classy design to keep you cozy and stylish all winter long.
Tune Into Your Body With A Health & Fitness Smartwatch
Price: $479.99
Details: Need a little help reaching your health and fitness goals? This Garmin GPS smartwatch keeps its finger on your pulse.
It’s got hydration, respiration, women's health and heart-rate tracking as well as on-screen animated workouts, built-in sports apps, a personal running coach, notifications, music, and many, many other things. It'll even remind you to relax when you're feeling stressed.
For those who can't decide whether you need an insulated YETI mug, a cozy sweater, snuggly mittens, or a pair of ultra-warm outdoor slippers — or, maybe you just want everything — you can't go wrong with adding a SAIL gift card to your wish list.
If you happen to get one in your stocking, know that you can use it online or IRL at any SAIL store so you can grab your favourite outdoor gear before heading into the wilderness on your next winter expedition.
Start your holiday wish list now by heading to SAIL's website. For more adventure gear inspiration, you can follow SAIL on Instagram, Facebook or Youtube.