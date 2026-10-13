Alberta courts Mexico’s wealthy travellers as northbound tourism surges
Canadians love their getaways to Mexico, but here’s an obvious truth to ponder over a margarita or a shot of Alberta whisky: flights breeze over the U.S. in both directions.
Increasingly, direct flights north carry well-off Mexicans destined to drop their dollars on uniquely Alberta experiences, the province’s tourism minister said.
Speaking to The Macleod Gazette last week in a phone interview from Mexico City, Andrew Boitchenko said: “People in Alberta think Mexico is only for one thing — for us to go and enjoy beaches and oceans. But we never think of traffic and travellers coming from Mexico to Alberta.”
It’s time to change that mindset and build on existing northbound momentum, Boitchenko emphasized.
Mexican visitors spent about $51 million in Alberta in 2025, as the passenger volume from the country increased to about 8,000 from 6,000 the year before, the province calculated.
Numbers are set to keep growing in Canada overall, with Mexican visitation projected to be 40 per cent higher than 2025 levels by 2030 and spending to increase 60 per cent.
The province aims to reach $25 billion in tourism value by 2035, after a record visitor spend of $15.2 billion last year. And Boitchenko thinks Mexico will blaze a significant stretch of that trail.
His mission to Mexico Oct. 5-9 focused on strengthening relationships with tourism and government representatives there, while also promoting direct air access and Alberta’s unique tourism experience.
The junket was also designed to encourage future investment in tourism development.
Joined by representatives from Travel Alberta, Boitchenko met with airline, travel, media and government representatives to promote Alberta as a top-tier, year-round destination.
His meetings were set to include Canada’s ambassador to Mexico, the Mexican secretary of tourism, and the Alberta’s government office there for trade and investment.
Also on the agenda were dinner with a major tourism-focused marketing agency, along with two Alberta-focused promotional events.
Mexico is a worthy place for promoting Alberta tourism, Boitchenko said. When his department targets tourism-building opportunities, it looks for sources of high-earning and high-spending travellers.
More than 300,000 people in Mexico have a net worth greater than $1 million. “That’s a lot of wealthy people.”
But why Canada and why Alberta? For one, getting a visa is simple, especially if Mexicans already have a valid U.S. non-immigrant visa. For another, quick non-stop flights are commonplace.
Then there’s the beauty and variety of the province itself.
More Albertans, in fact, should take a cold hard look in the mirror — or at a map — and appreciate what they have.
“We underappreciate our cold lakes, our fall and spring seasons, and winter is beautiful. (Mexicans) don't have a winter season like we do,” Boitchenko said.
“We have beautiful mountains. We have a lot of snow, and they love coming to Alberta for that. But we also have lakes and many year-round opportunities we’ve developed through our tourism zones, Travel Alberta and our government departments,” he explained.
Alberta has year-round tourism and recreation opportunities in its famous mountain resorts. It has the badlands of Drumheller, further dinosaur opportunities near Grande Prairie and in Devil’s Coulee in southern Alberta, and dark, remote sites for viewing the Northern Lights, said Boitchenko.
“We have a lot of areas in the province where people can go and firsthand have life experiences that they don't have in their own countries, especially Mexico,” he said.
The minister, who represents Drayton Valley-Devon, called the reception received by Alberta’s delegation “overwhelming,” perhaps influenced by unease these days with the U.S. as a tourist destination.
“When people from Mexico come to Alberta, they feel that it's different than anywhere in the world,” he said, “and that it's safe, it's welcoming.”
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George Lee, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Macleod Gazette.