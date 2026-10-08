Alberta's economic prospects depend on immigration, chamber says as referendum nears
A new report from the Calgary Chamber of Commerce says Alberta's economic prospects hinge on its ability to attract newcomers into the workforce.
The group released the survey less than two weeks before Albertans vote on 10 referendum questions, half of which deal with immigration.
Albertans are being asked whether they support the province taking increased control over immigration in order to decrease it to more "sustainable levels."
They're also being asked about Alberta limiting eligibility for provincial services like health care and education based on immigration status, requiring non-permanent residents to live in the province one year before becoming eligible for social supports, charging a fee to those individuals to access provincial services and requiring proof of citizenship to vote.
Polling by the chamber suggests more than half of its members are opposed to Alberta having more control over immigration, while less than half agree with restricting newcomers' access to provincial services.
Seventy-one per cent of businesses surveyed with 50 or more employees said that immigrant workers are important to their operations, while the report argued immigration will be among the primary sources of labour-force growth in the years ahead.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2026.
By Lauren Krugel | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.