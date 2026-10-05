Alberta Catholic bishops urge faithful to consider impact of referendum on vulnerable

Alberta Catholic bishops weigh in on referendum
Alberta Catholic bishops weigh in on referendum
Early morning sunlight illuminates St. Josaphat Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, July 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)
Writer

Alberta's Catholic bishops are imploring parishioners to think about how the province's upcoming referendum proposals may impact vulnerable people.

Albertans head to the polls Oct. 19 to weigh in on 10 questions, including five affecting immigration policy and how some newcomers access public services.

Premier Danielle Smith's proposals include making some immigrants ineligible for health care and public education as part of an effort to catch up to the demands of rapid population growth.

In a letter published last week, all five Catholic bishops in Alberta ask followers to consider the impact of the ballot proposals on children, people living in poverty, the sick and those who are isolated.

The bishops say there are legitimate concerns about resources and access to public services that merit careful consideration in the referendum.

But they write that a person's worth doesn't depend on citizenship, income, ability or contribution to society.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2026.

By Lisa Johnson | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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