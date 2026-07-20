U.S. Ambassador Hoekstra set to speak at Edmonton conference on regional partnerships

Hoekstra set to speak at Edmonton conference
Hoekstra set to speak at Edmonton conference
U.S. Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra, left, talks with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith prior to the arrival of President Donald Trump in Calgary, Sunday, June 15, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Writer

The U.S. Ambassador to Canada is set to speak in Edmonton today at a regional economic conference.

The agenda for the Pacific Northwest Economic Region's annual summit says Pete Hoekstra is to talk about how regional partnerships support cross-border relationships.

The organization was established in 1991 by five U.S. states, three western provinces and the Yukon and Northwest Territories to promote collaboration.

Many politicians and industry officials on both sides of the border are scheduled to speak at the conference, including Alberta Premier Danielle Smith.

The agenda says Smith is to give a keynote speech about energy and trade opportunities and how the region is set to benefit.

Other topics at the conference include forest management, artificial intelligence, agriculture and tourism.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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