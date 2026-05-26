As Alberta battles with separation, Saskatchewan's Moe affirms party wants to stay

Moe affirms support for Confederation
Moe affirms support for Confederation
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe speaks to the media at a meeting of western premiers in Kananaskis, Alta., Monday, May 25, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Writer

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says while separatist agitation bubbles away in Alberta – and even in his own province -- his party stands with Confederation.

"We support a strong and growing province of Saskatchewan with the united nation of Canada," Moe told reporters Monday.

"(But) again, those frustrations shouldn't be discounted."

Moe made the comments on the first day of the western premiers meeting. He and six other premiers from Western Canada and the three territories have gathered at an upscale lodge near the Rocky Mountains west of Calgary for the meeting, which ends Tuesday.

The annual get-together usually revolves around shared concerns and projects. This year's event began on a tetchy note Monday when B.C. Premier David Eby publicly wondered why they should work on getting things built as Alberta pushes the envelope on breaking it all apart.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, in turn, said Eby and previous B.C. leaders need to understand that their efforts to landlock Alberta’s oil wealth helped sow the separatist bitterness now being reaped.

Moe said while his Saskatchewan Party's position is clear, he would follow provincial law, which mandates a non-binding plebiscite on a topic if at least 15 per cent of electors sign up to ask for one.

Smith has said there is general frustration over federal government policies over the last decade believed to have stymied development.

Moe agreed. "What you have heard about, with respect to the last 10 years of building frustration in Alberta, those are present in Saskatchewan as well," he said.

"I hear about them almost on a daily basis."

Moe said he understands the "alienation frustration that many feel in Saskatchewan" with federal policy under previous administrations.

"That's the rear-view mirror look," Moe said

"And if we continue to look in that rear view, you're going to increasingly remain frustrated."

Alberta’s referendum question will be put to citizens on Oct. 19. It will ask if they want to stay in Canada or begin the process of a formal referendum to leave.

Next door, a group called the Saskatchewan Prosperity Project is making a similar bid to get the wheels in motion on separation. Its website says its notion of independence is rooted in unity for every family, farmer, business and First Nations community.

Last weekend, it had scheduled town halls in Saskatchewan's two largest cities, Regina and Saskatoon, with another set in Swift Current on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 26, 2026.

By Dayne Patterson | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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